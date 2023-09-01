Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 01, 2023 | 11:36 am 3 min read

BNB is currently trading at $216, which is 0.32% up from last week

Bitcoin has shed 4.39% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $26,034.76. It is 0.02% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.12% from yesterday and now trades at $1,649.05. It is down 0.11% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $506.91 billion and $198.25 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $215.73, down 3.38% from yesterday and 0.32% up from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after falling down 3.31% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.01% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 3.30%) and $0.066 (down 2.79%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 3.78% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.86 (down 3.91%), $4.27 (down 4.93%), $0.0000088 (down 1.8%), and $0.55 (down 4.99%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 3.78% while Polka Dot is down 2.85%. Shiba Inu has lost 1.05% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 1.9%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Maker, Toncoin, dYdX, Astar, and THORChain. They are trading at $1,166.70 (up 12.09%), $1.74 (up 3.20%), $2.19 (up 2.47%), $0.055 (up 1.67%), and $1.57 (up 1.42%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is generally tied to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens in the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Stacks, Optimism, Render, and Zcash. They are trading at $0.11 (down 6.80%), $0.44 (down 6.51%), $1.38 (down 6.14%), $1.35 (down 5.96%), and $24.62 (down 5.91%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $26,047.89 (down 4.34%), $10.01 (down 3.50%), $5.98 (up 0.24%), and $4.40 (down 4.74%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Stacks, Axie Infinity, Tezos, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.34 (down 4.06%), $0.44 (down 6.51%), $4.66 (down 3.95%), $0.66 (down 3.33%), and $0.33 (down 4.33%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 3.75% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $37.57 billion, which marks a 19.08% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.18 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.14 trillion three months ago.

