Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 03, 2023, 10:40 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 0.23% from last week

Bitcoin has moved up 1.86% in the past 24 hours to trade at $28,502.44. It is up 0.55% compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.86% from yesterday and now trades at $1,862.51. It is down 0.23% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $552.21 billion and $224.32 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is currently trading at $323.92, down 0.30% from yesterday and 4.35% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 0.52% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.71% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.02%) and $0.077 (down 0.22%), respectively.

Solana is down by 0.24% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.88 (up 0.34%), $6.1108 (up 0%), $0.000011 (up 0.89%), and $0.99 (up 1.41%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 0.24% while Polka Dot has fallen 4.52%. Shiba Inu has lost 2.94% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 2.72%.

Take a look at today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Stacks, Synthetix, Rocket Pool, Optimism, and dYdX. They are trading at $0.77 (up 13.37%), $2.46 (up 5.12%), $48.31 (up 4.45%), $2.15 (up 2.69%), and $2.49 (up 2.55%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.14%).

Check out the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Immutable, Flare, VeChain, Hedera, and Maker. They are trading at $0.99 (down 2.50%), $0.022 (down 1.94%), $0.022 (down 1.92%), $0.055 (down 1.64%), and $698.08 (down 1.63%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $7.74 billion (up 0.34%) and $0.94 billion (down 8.39%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.53 billion which is up 35.40% from yesterday.

Here are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $16.73 (up 0.85%), $1 (up 0.06%), $28,534.09 (up 1.87%), $6.97 (up 1.07%), and $5.26 (down 0.83%), respectively.

Take a look at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, The Sandbox, and Decentraland are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.76 (up 0.57%), $3.83 (down 0.12%), $0.77 (up 13.40%), $0.55 (up 0.47%), and $0.55 (up 0.38%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 1.46% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.18 billion, which marks a 13.81% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.07 trillion.