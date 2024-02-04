The current global cryptocurrency market capitalization is $1.65 trillion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:37 am Feb 04, 202411:37 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.63% in the last 24 hours, trading at $42,904.53. It is 0.5% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.02% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,296.86. It is down by 0.21% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $842.1 billion and $276.21 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How other popular cryptocurrencies moved today

BNB is trading at $299.56, which is 1.16% less than yesterday and 2.55% lower from the previous week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 1.7% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.41% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 1.74%) and $0.077 (down 0.64%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 0.66% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $97.5 (down 2.15%), $6.77 (down 2.3%), $0.0000099 (down 0.77%), and $0.77 (down 2.4%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 0.66% while Polka Dot has fallen 0.22%. Shiba Inu is down 1.83% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 2.65%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Terra Classic, Flare, Pyth Network, Sui, and XRP. They are trading at $0.00011 (up 10.66%), $0.022 (up 8.17%), $0.44 (up 4.21%), $1.47 (up 3.55%), and $0.55 (up 1.56%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do popular stablecoins stand today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $1 (flat), and $0.9996 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Manta Network, SATS, Aptos, Bitcoin SV, and dYdX (ethDYDX). They are trading at $2.71 (down 10.14%), $0.00044 (down 9.87%), $8.92 (down 6.36%), $72.28 (down 5.5%), and $2.67 (down 4.32%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $35.79 (down 0.67%), $17.7 (up 0.32%), $12.64 (down 3.87%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $6.09 (down 2.46%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.64 (down 3.87%), $2.14 (down 0.81%), $1.49 (down 3.28%), $4.69 (down 1.38%), and $0.77 (down 2.11%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 0.46% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $29.52 billion, which marks a 35.46% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.64 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.29 trillion.