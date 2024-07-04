In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices have seen a dip with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin all trading lower than last week.

However, Worldcoin, Pendle, and Bittensor bucked the trend with slight gains.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.22 trillion, marking a 3.42% increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume surged by 43.64%. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ethereum is down 4.54% since last week

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 10:46 am Jul 04, 202410:46 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 3.09% in the last 24 hours, trading at $58,895.20. It is down 3.65% from the last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 3.60% from yesterday and is trading at $3,231.15. From last week, it is down 4.54%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,183.37 billion and $388.37 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How other prominent cryptocurrencies have performed

BNB is trading at $539.04, a 4.77% decrease from yesterday and 6.10% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 4.16% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.19% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.02%) and $0.11 (down 5.46%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price decreased by 0.33% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $136.55 (down 7.7%), $5.91 (down 6.79%), $0.000011 (down 5.57%), and $0.55 (down 6.73%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.33% down, while Polka Dot has moved up by 2.77%. Shiba Inu has lost 7.38% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 5.34%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Worldcoin, Pendle, and Bittensor. They are trading at $2.33 (up 6.06%), $4.08 (up 0.19%), and $234.85 (up 0.04%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.06%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Akash Network, Conflux, FLOKI, dogwifhat, and Fantom. They are trading at $3.25 (down 12.27%), $0.11 (down 12.17%), $0.00011 (down 11.10%), $1.83 (down 10.87%), and $0.44 (down 10.65%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $26.05 (down 6.62%), $13.29 (down 6%), $1 (up 0.03%), $8.28 (down 6.06%), and $7.11 (down 7.07%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $7.12 (down 7.04%), $1.23 (down 4.50%), $7.09 (down 3.45%), $1.51 (down 6.08%), and $1.44 (down 6.53%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.22 trillion, a 3.42% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $73.49 billion, which marks a 43.64% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.55 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.48 trillion.