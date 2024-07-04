Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana
Bitcoin has lost 3.09% in the last 24 hours, trading at $58,895.20. It is down 3.65% from the last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 3.60% from yesterday and is trading at $3,231.15. From last week, it is down 4.54%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,183.37 billion and $388.37 billion, respectively.
How other prominent cryptocurrencies have performed
BNB is trading at $539.04, a 4.77% decrease from yesterday and 6.10% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 4.16% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.19% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.02%) and $0.11 (down 5.46%), respectively.
Solana's price decreased by 0.33% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $136.55 (down 7.7%), $5.91 (down 6.79%), $0.000011 (down 5.57%), and $0.55 (down 6.73%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.33% down, while Polka Dot has moved up by 2.77%. Shiba Inu has lost 7.38% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 5.34%.
Today's top 5 gainers
Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Worldcoin, Pendle, and Bittensor. They are trading at $2.33 (up 6.06%), $4.08 (up 0.19%), and $234.85 (up 0.04%), respectively.
What is the status of popular stablecoins?
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.06%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.
Top 5 losers of the day
The biggest losers of the day are Akash Network, Conflux, FLOKI, dogwifhat, and Fantom. They are trading at $3.25 (down 12.27%), $0.11 (down 12.17%), $0.00011 (down 11.10%), $1.83 (down 10.87%), and $0.44 (down 10.65%), respectively.
Check out leading DeFi tokens
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $26.05 (down 6.62%), $13.29 (down 6%), $1 (up 0.03%), $8.28 (down 6.06%), and $7.11 (down 7.07%), respectively.
Take a glance at top 5 NFT tokens
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $7.12 (down 7.04%), $1.23 (down 4.50%), $7.09 (down 3.45%), $1.51 (down 6.08%), and $1.44 (down 6.53%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.22 trillion, a 3.42% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $73.49 billion, which marks a 43.64% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.55 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.48 trillion.