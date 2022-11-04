Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 04, 2022, 11:07 am 3 min read

Polygon is 24% up since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 0.1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $20,342.19. It is 0.3% higher than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.2% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,548.69. It is up 2.2% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $390.08 billion and $186.77 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $341.71, which is 5.0% higher than yesterday and 19.1% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling 0.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.1% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 2.5%) and $0.11 (down 11.3%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has moved up by 3.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.77 (down 0.9%), $6.60 (up 2.5%), $0.000011 (down 2.8%), and $1.12 (up 17.0%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 3.7%, while Polka Dot has gained 4.1%. Shiba Inu has gained 11.4% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 24.0% up.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are OKB, Fantom, Loopring, Polygon, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $19.87 (up 21.18%), $0.22 (up 18.27%), $0.33 (up 18.07%), $1.13 (up 17.34%), and $3.19 (up 7.12%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 2.15%).

Data Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Arweave, Dogecoin, Chain, Klaytn, and Mina. They are trading at $14.42 (down 15.13%), $0.11 (down 11.09%), $0.055 (down 8.07%), $0.22 (down 6.23%), and $0.77 (down 5.29%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $18.19 billion (up 26.92%) and $1.14 billion (up 53.58%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $2.17 billion, which is up 30.35% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $18.56 (up 0.22%), $7.05 (up 0.43%), $20,322.57 (up 0.04%), and $8.24 (down 0.11%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, Chiliz, ApeCoin, Tezos, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $1.81 (up 3.19%), $0.22 (up 1.02%), $4.52 (up 0.52%), $1.39 (up 0.09%), and $0.88 (up 0.45%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $994.16 billion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $100.86 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $943.9 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion.