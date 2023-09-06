Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 06, 2023 | 11:40 am 3 min read

Ethereum has dropped 5.3% from last week

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.04% in the past 24 hours to trade at $25,733.59. Compared to last week, it is 6.31% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.33% from yesterday to trade at $1,628.18. It has fallen 5.30% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $501.26 billion and $195.75 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $214.38, which is 0.14% lower than yesterday and 4.92% down since last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 0.56% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.57% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.22%) and $0.066 (up 0.40%), respectively.

Solana is down by 7.91% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.93 (up 3.23%), $4.24 (down 0.11%), $0.0000077 (up 1.31%), and $0.55 (up 0.22%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.91% while Polka Dot has fallen 7.87%. Shiba Inu has lost 8.02% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 4.29%.

Check out the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Astar, Solana, Chainlink, Synthetix, and Conflux. They are trading at $0.055 (up 5.38%), $19.93 (up 3.23%), $6.16 (up 3.10%), $2.22 (up 3.06%), and $0.11 (up 2.87%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Stellar, Mantle, XDC Network, Toncoin, and WOO Network. They are trading at $0.11 (down 5.33%), $0.44 (down 4.21%), $0.055 (down 3.85%), $1.74 (down 3.46%), and $0.11 (down 2.42%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.10%), $25,756.13 (up 0.20%), $9.86 (up 0.98%), $6.15 (up 2.82%), and $4.36 (up 0.66%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Tezos, Stacks, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.29 (up 0.24%), $0.66 (up 0.39%), $0.44 (up 0.84%), $4.52 (up 0.44%), and $0.33 (up 1.68%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, a 0.02% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.78 billion, which marks a 3.01% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.16 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.09 trillion three months ago.

