Written by Sanjana Shankar September 07, 2023 | 11:07 am 3 min read

BNB is down 3.44% since last week

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.16% in the past 24 hours to trade at $25,792.64. Compared to last week, it is 5.33% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.41% from yesterday to trade at $1,637.74. It has fallen 3.70% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $502.3 billion and $196.86 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $215.42, which is 0.36% higher than yesterday and 3.44% down since last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 0.25% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.68% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.27%) and $0.066 (down 0.70%), respectively.

Solana is down by 4.87% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.70 (down 1.67%), $4.27 (up 0.55%), $0.0000077 (up 0.44%), and $0.55 (down 0.099%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 4.87% while Polka Dot has fallen 5.1%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 5.87% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 3.16%.

Here are today's top gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are THORChain, Render, GMX, Toncoin, and Astar. They are trading at $1.60 (up 6.95%), $1.44 (up 6.48%), $34.41 (up 5.28%), $1.83 (up 4.05%), and $0.055 (up 3.64%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Flare, Solana, Mantle, XDC Network, and The Sandbox. They are trading at $0.011 (down 1.99%), $19.70 (down 1.67%), $0.44 (down 1.42%), $0.055 (down 1.36%), and $0.33 (down 1.19%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.05%), $25,805.28 (up 0.12%), $9.97 (up 0.61%), $6.35 (up 2.72%), and $4.47 (up 2.34%), respectively.

Check out the top NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Tezos, Stacks, Axie Infinity, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $3.34 (up 1.12%), $0.66 (down 0.48%), $0.44 (down 0.39%), $4.57 (up 0.43%), and $0.66 (up 0.88%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, a 0.03% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.03 billion, which marks a 9.09% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.16 trillion, compared to $1.13 trillion three months ago.

