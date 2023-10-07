Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Pradnesh Naik 11:34 am Oct 07, 2023

Ethereum has market capitalization of $197 billion

Bitcoin has climbed 1.55% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,916.64. Compared to last week, it is up by 3.63%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 1.28% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,641.22. From last week, it is down by 1.8%. Bitcoin and Ethereum currently have market capitalizations of $544.59 billion and $197.35 billion, respectively.

How other popular cryptocurrencies moved today

BNB is trading at $213.52, a 1.03% increase from yesterday but a 0.61% decline from last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 0.05% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.97% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.72%) and $0.066 (up 0.86%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 18.26% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.85 (up 3.69%), $4.08 (up 1.07%), $0.0000077 (up 1.25%), and $0.55 (up 4.48%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 18.26% up, while Polka Dot is flat. Shiba Inu has lost 0.99% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 9.05%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Avalanche, Injective, Casper, Polygon, and GMX are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $11.18 (up 7.89%), $7.82 (up 4.69%), $0.033 (up 4.62%), $0.55 (up 4.54%), and $39.95 (up 4.33%), respectively.

What is going on with popular stablecoins today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is generally linked to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.04%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.04%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are THORChain, Maker, Bitcoin SV, Zcash, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $1.79 (down 11.84%), $1,420.92 (down 3.14%), $35.47 (down 2.58%), $26.70 (down 2.11%), and $0.99 (down 1.59%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $27,919.14 (up 1.54%), $7.61 (up 1.30%), $11.18 (up 7.89%), and $4.39 (up 1.70%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.12 (up 2.33%), $0.55 (up 4.26%), $1.82 (up 3.53%), $0.55 (up 1.09%), and $0.66 (up 1.28%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.1 trillion, a 1.73% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $26.48 billion, which marks a 1.75% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.04 trillion, compared to $1.17 trillion three months ago.