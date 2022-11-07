Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 07, 2022, 12:07 pm 3 min read

Dogecoin's value has gone down by 4.8% compared to last week

Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, has lost 1.5% in the last 24 hours, trading at $20,890.96. It is up 1.3% from last week. Ethereum has dropped 1.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $1,590.95. Compared to last week, it is flat. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $400.98 billion and $191.35 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $338.46, which is 3.1% down from yesterday and a 7.9% rise from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 3.0% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.5% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 3.2%) and $0.11 (down 4.8%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 1.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.44 (down 9.6%), $6.89 (down 1.4%), $0.000011 (down 3.1%), and $1.21 (up 4.8%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 1.4%, while Polka Dot has gained 3.7%. Shiba Inu is up 0.8% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 32.8%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

Polygon, Litecoin, Celo, Nexo, and Dash are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $1.20 (up 4.35%), $71.67 (up 3.83%), $0.77 (up 2.13%), $1.01 (up 1.90%), and $45.83 (up 1.76%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.2%), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 4.47%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Solana, ImmutableX, ApeCoin, Loopring, and The Graph. They are trading at $32.40 (down 9.83%), $0.66 (down 9.03%), $4.70 (down 8.56%), $0.33 (down 7.75%), and $0.099 (down 6.46%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $15.86 billion (up 12.93%) and $1.8 billion (up 64.27%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.47 billion, which is up 6.90% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.05%), $7.31 (up 3.96%), $18.59 (up 0.93%), $20,906.06 (up 0.19%), and $8.26 (up 0.63%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, Chiliz, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $1.77 (up 0.57%), $0.22 (down 0.86%), $4.70 (up 0.01%), $0.88 (up 0.56%), and $1.39 (up 0.56%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.25 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $956.46 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.09 trillion.