Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

1/9

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 10:45 am Jan 08, 202410:45 am

Bitcoin's market capitalization stands at $853.69 billion

Bitcoin has shed 1.03% over the last 24 hours, trading at $43,586.11. It is 2.96% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 2.27% from yesterday and now trades at $2,197.41. It is down 3.41% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $853.69 billion and $263.93 billion, respectively.

2/9

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $295.55, which is 3.98% down from yesterday and a 4.40% fall since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 0.76% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.91% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 8.62%) and $0.077 (down 5.26%), respectively.

3/9

Solana has fallen 13.07% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $89.05 (down 5.51%), $6.79 (down 5.88%), $0.0000088 (down 7.72%), and $0.77 (down 8.26%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 13.07% while Polka Dot has declined by 16.59%. Shiba Inu is down 13.74% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 20.09%.

4/9

Here are top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Siacoin, GMT, Stacks, Maker, and Toncoin. They are trading at $0.011 (up 27.14%), $0.33 (up 4.38%), $1.64 (up 2.12%), $1,765.51 (up 1.42%), and $2.20 (up 0.95%), respectively.

5/9

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $29302 (down 2.09%), respectively.

6/9

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Astar, Mina, Axie Infinity, Internet Computer, and Flow. They are trading at $0.11 (down 17.42%), $1.02 (down 13.26%), $7.29 (down 11.11%), $11.10 (down 10.41%), and $0.77 (down 10.31%), respectively.

7/9

Take a look at leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $33.17 (down 4.87%), $13.20 (down 2.84%), $0.99 (down 0.16%), $10.96 (down 11.03%), and $5.88 (down 7.67%), respectively.

8/9

Check out the top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $11.89 (down 1.29%), $1.97 (up 0.71%), $1.66 (up 12.28%), $3.75 (down 1.92%), and $0.77 (up 1.60%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.64 trillion, a 0.99% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.87 billion, which marks a 4.34% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.6 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.09 trillion.