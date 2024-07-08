Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin
Bitcoin has lost 3.58% in the last 24 hours, trading at $55,630.01. It is down 12.07% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 3.87% from yesterday and is trading at $2,912. From previous week, it is down 16.51%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1,091 billion and $350.4 billion, respectively.
What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?
BNB is trading at $506.06, which is 0.85% lower than yesterday and 13.55% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling down 4.60% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 12.09% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.39%) and $0.11 (down 5.18%), respectively.
Solana is down by 10.21% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $133.06 (down 4.96%), $6.01 (down 3.73%), $0.000011 (down 4.49%), and $0.44 (down 3.17%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 10.21% down while Polka Dot has slipped 4.41%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 8.84% whereas Polygon has lost 14.48%.
Top gainers of the day
Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Notcoin and Starknet. They are trading at $0.011 (up 7.99%) and $0.55 (up 1.46%), respectively.
Here are our top 5 losers of the day
The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, Maker, dogwifhat, Jupiter, and Ethena. They are trading at $0.0000088 (down 8.89%), $2,107.18 (down 8.53%), $1.68 (down 8.46%), $0.66 (down 8.41%), and $0.33 (down 7.76%), respectively.
These are the leading DeFi tokens today
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $25.79 (down 3.05%), $12.55 (down 2.74%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $7.67 (down 4.13%), and $6.91 (down 7.32%), respectively.
Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.92 (down 7.31%), $1.13 (down 7.53%), $6.35 (down 6.76%), $1.32 (down 6.93%), and $1.18 (down 7.91%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.04 trillion, a 4.56% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.9 billion, which marks a 1.92% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.55 trillion last month, in comparison to $2.6 trillion three months ago.