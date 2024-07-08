In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices have seen a downward trend with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin among others recording losses.

Notcoin and Starknet emerged as top gainers, while Pepe, Maker, dogwifhat, Jupiter, and Ethena were the biggest losers.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.04 trillion, marking a 4.56% increase over the last day.

The market capitalization of Bitcoin now stands at $1,091 billion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin

By Mudit Dube 11:10 am Jul 08, 202411:10 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 3.58% in the last 24 hours, trading at $55,630.01. It is down 12.07% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 3.87% from yesterday and is trading at $2,912. From previous week, it is down 16.51%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1,091 billion and $350.4 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $506.06, which is 0.85% lower than yesterday and 13.55% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling down 4.60% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 12.09% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.39%) and $0.11 (down 5.18%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 10.21% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $133.06 (down 4.96%), $6.01 (down 3.73%), $0.000011 (down 4.49%), and $0.44 (down 3.17%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 10.21% down while Polka Dot has slipped 4.41%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 8.84% whereas Polygon has lost 14.48%.

Data

Top gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Notcoin and Starknet. They are trading at $0.011 (up 7.99%) and $0.55 (up 1.46%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, Maker, dogwifhat, Jupiter, and Ethena. They are trading at $0.0000088 (down 8.89%), $2,107.18 (down 8.53%), $1.68 (down 8.46%), $0.66 (down 8.41%), and $0.33 (down 7.76%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $25.79 (down 3.05%), $12.55 (down 2.74%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $7.67 (down 4.13%), and $6.91 (down 7.32%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.92 (down 7.31%), $1.13 (down 7.53%), $6.35 (down 6.76%), $1.32 (down 6.93%), and $1.18 (down 7.91%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.04 trillion, a 4.56% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.9 billion, which marks a 1.92% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.55 trillion last month, in comparison to $2.6 trillion three months ago.