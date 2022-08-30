Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 30, 2022, 12:22 pm 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 2.7% since last week

Bitcoin has gone up by 3.1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $20,443.12. Compared to last week, it is 4.4% down. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 8.8% from yesterday and now trades at $1,579.18. It is down 2.7% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $391.54 billion and $190.07 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $288.84, up 3.2% from yesterday and 4.1% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 2.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.5% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 4.4%) and $0.066 (up 3.5%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 7.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are now trading at $32.79 (up 7.3%), $7.31 (up 5.2%), $0.000011 (up 5.7%), and $0.88 (up 6.3%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 7.6%, while Polka Dot is down 1.2%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 4.0%, whereas Polygon is 2.7% up.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Lido DAO, Flow, Avalanche, Compound, and Maker. They are trading at $1.91 (up 16.47%), $1.96 (up 14.13%), $20.28 (up 12.62%), $50.34 (up 12.44%), and $825.72 (up 9.77%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 7.25%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are eCash, Pax Dollar, Neutrino USD, USDD, and TrueUSD. They are trading at $0.000044 (down 2.92%), $1 (down 0.16%), $0.99 (down 0.16%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $13.59 billion (up 25.73%) and $1.68 billion (up 30.94%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $2.01 billion, which is up 35.36% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $20.25 (up 3.70%), $20,454.28 (up 0.98%), $6.41 (up 1.55%), and $6.78 (up 1.77%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $1.96 (up 1.75%), $5.02 (up 1.16%), $0.88 (up 0.91%), $0.99 (up 0.91%), and $1.54 (up 1.04%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $945.3 billion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.65 billion. Both have remained largely flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.1 trillion, compared to $1.22 trillion three months ago.