Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Jun 09, 2023

The market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $514.1 billion

Bitcoin has risen 0.31% over the last 24 hours to trade at $26,498.05. It is down 2.19% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.04% from yesterday and now trades at $1,838.61. It is down 2.60% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $514.1 billion and $221.08 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $260.51, a 0.17% increase from yesterday. It is 15.26% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 0.53% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.41% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.41%) and $0.066 (up 0.27%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 10.47% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $18.77 (up 0.80%), $5.6498 (down 0.87%), $0.0000088 (up 0.75%), and $0.77 (up 2.80%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 10.47% while Polka Dot has declined by 0.88%. Shiba Inu has lost 7.49% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 13.24%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Immutable, Mask Network, Mina, Injective, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $0.77 (up 4.05%), $4.19 (up 3.84%), $0.44 (up 3.69%), $6.96 (up 3.62%), and $0.000099 (up 3.08%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as flat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few months, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Sui, Frax Share, Monero, Synthetix, and Casper. They are trading at $0.77 (down 4.57%), $5.94 (down 2.53%), $141.79 (down 1.99%), $2.07 (down 1.75%), and $0.044 (down 1.60%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $5.78 billion (down 38.70%) and $0.64 billion (down 40%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.47 billion which is down 26.29% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $13.85 (down 0.59%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $26,477.20 (up 0.32%), $5.97 (up 0.56%), and $4.62 (up 1.34%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Stacks, and Render Token are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.16 (down 0.40%), $2.92 (up 0.07%), $0.44 (down 0.53%), $0.66 (down 1.05%), and $2.25 (up 2.92%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.1 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.63 billion, both have remained unchanged over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was at $1.14 trillion, compared to $994.28 billion three months ago.