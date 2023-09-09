Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 09, 2023 | 11:06 am 3 min read

Solana is currently trading at $20, down by 2.25% in the past 24 hours

Bitcoin has dropped 1.9% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $25,865.67. Compared to last week, it is up by 0.4%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 1.12% from yesterday and now trades at $1,633. However, it is up by 0.07% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum now have market capitalizations of $503.82 billion and $196.32 billion, respectively.

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $214.86, which is 1.28% down from yesterday and a 0.06% fall since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 0.73% in the last 24 hours. But compared to last week, it is 0.98% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.12%) and $0.066 (down 0.41%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 0.022% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.56 (down 2.25%), $4.25 (down 1.29%), $0.0000077 (down 0.66%), and $0.55 (down 1.68%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 0.022% while Polka Dot has gained 0.33%. Shiba Inu is down 3.83% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 0.44%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Stellar, Cronos, KuCoin Token, UNUS SED LEO, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $0.11 (up 3.06%), $0.055 (up 2.63%), $4.11 (up 1.77%), $3.84 (up 1.36%), and $2.43 (up 0.93%), respectively.

How popular stablecoins performed today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are dYdX, Lido DAO, Injective, GMX, and Frax Share. They are trading at $1.96 (down 5.11%), $1.53 (down 5.07%), $6.68 (down 3.75%), $33.35 (down 3.59%), and $5.48 (down 3.16%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $25,882.78 (down 1.52%), $9.90 (down 1.79%), $6.27 (down 1.37%), and $4.36 (down 2.23%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Tezos, Stacks, Axie Infinity, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.3 (down 2.03%), $0.66 (down 0.47%), $0.44 (down 1.44%), $4.56 (down 2.04%), and $0.66 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, a 0.9% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $23.56 billion, which marks a 2.51% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.18 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.1 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline