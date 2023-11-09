Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

BNB is up 2.26% since yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed 3.87% in the past 24 hours, trading at $36,739.46. It is 3.58% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2% from yesterday and now trades at $1,924.37. It is up 3.91% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $717.38 billion and $231.47 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $251.09, which is up 2.26% from yesterday and up 9.37% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after moving up 1.79% in the last 24 hours. It is 14.62% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.82%) and $0.077 (up 3.97%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 5.29% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $44.38 (up 2.43%), $5.12 (up 4.79%), $0.0000088 (up 4.88%), and $0.77 (up 4.73%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 5.29% while Polka Dot has moved up by 9.44%. Shiba Inu has gained 7.85% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is up 18.72%.

Check out the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Mina, Sui, Arweave, Chainlink, and Bitcoin SV. They are trading at $0.77 (up 19.15%), $0.55 (up 10.57%), $7.57 (up 10.54%), $14.60 (up 9.83%), and $53.51 (up 9.53%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $257.4934 (down 0.46%), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Trust Wallet Token, Tether Gold, Injective, and PAX Gold. They are trading at $1.48 (down 14.76%), $1,953.40 (down 0.94%), $17.12 (down 0.76%), and $1,935.99 (down 0.59%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.77 (up 11.85%), $35,559.93 (up 3.6%), $0.99 (down 0.07%), $13.04 (up 1.03%), and $5.18 (up 4.11%), respectively.

Here are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Axie Infinity are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.15 (down 0.27%), $0.88 (up 0.45%), $0.66 (up 2.93%), $2.33 (down 2.87%), and $5.89 (up 0.26%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.35 trillion, a 0.82% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $42.17 billion, which marks a 14.39% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.09 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.18 trillion three months ago.