Cryptocurrency prices on Saturday: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Dec 09, 2023

The current market capitalization of Ethereum stands at $284.65 billion

Bitcoin has climbed 2.07% over the last 24 hours, trading at $44,311.68. It is 14.19% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.37% from yesterday. It is currently trading at $2,366.66, which is up 12.90% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $867.31 billion and $284.65 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed?

BNB is trading at $244.04, which is up 3.50% from yesterday, and 6.53% up from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, up 6.64% in the last 24 hours. Compared to the last week, it is 12.47% higher. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 26.99%) and $0.11 (up 6.34%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 21.76% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $74.79 (up 5.19%), $7.45 (up 18.8%), $0.000011 (up 3.37%), and $0.99 (up 7.75%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 21.76%, while Polka Dot has risen by 36.21%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 23.46% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 13.39%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Cardano, BitTorrent (New), Algorand, Polkadot, and Avalanche are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.55 (up 27.71%), $0.0000011 (up 23.63%), $0.11 (up 19.27%), $7.47 (up 18.88%), and $32.01 (up 18.12%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens are Tether, USD Coin, and Binance. They are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (flat), and $23300 (down 2.86%), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Helium, Optimism, Mantle, FTX Token, and Sei. They are trading at $4.65 (down 10.01%), $2.12 (down 2.40%), $0.66 (down 1.49%), $4.47 (down 1.26%), and $0.22 (down 0.57%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $31.92 (up 18.01%), $17.06 (up 7.91%), $1 (up 0.08%), $6.77 (up 6.28%), and $5.41 (up 6.40%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Stacks, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.41 (up 6.39%), $1.66 (up 10.60%), $3.92 (up 6.77%), $1.01 (up 2.40%), and $0.88 (up 11.38%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.64 trillion, a 2.32% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.67 billion, which marks a 6.38% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.35 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.04 trillion three months ago.