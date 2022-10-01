Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, Ethereum

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 01, 2022, 11:01 am 3 min read

The current global crypto market cap stands at $941.59 billion

Bitcoin has lost 0.2% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $19,406.05. It is 0.6% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 0.01% from yesterday to trade at $1,330.10. It has climbed by 0.2% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is $371.9 billion and $160.6 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $283.10, which is 0.5% lower than yesterday and 2.4% up since last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, falling 1.3% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 6.2% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.7%) and $0.066 (up 1.1%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 2.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.96 (down 3.4%), $6.31 (down 1.8%), $0.000011 (up 0.8%), and $0.77 (up 0.2%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 2.2% while Polka Dot has declined by 2.0%. Shiba Inu has gained 1.5% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 0.2%.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Quant, Toncoin, Chiliz, Reserve Rights, and Algorand. They are trading at $143.18 (up 5.68%), $1.36 (up 5.59%), $0.22 (up 3.52%), $0.0088 (up 2.79%), and $0.33 (up 2.65%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 2.31%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Celsius, Solana, PancakeSwap, and Decred. They are trading at $4.16 (down 8.73%), $1.36 (down 6.50%), $32.97 (down 3.19%), $4.73 (down 2.96%), and $25.38 (down 2.80%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $17.41 billion (up 2.67%) and $2.07 billion (up 0.95%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $1.65 billion which is up 4.95% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (flat), $17.26 (up 0.06%), $6.50 (down 0.55%), $19,413.66 (up 0.05%), and $7.60 (down 0.20%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Tezos, and Decentraland are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.69 (down 0.01%), $5.39 (down 0.25%), $0.22 (down 0.27%), $1.43 (up 0.02%), and $0.77 (down 0.06%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $941.59 billion, a 0.6% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.33 billion, which marks a 6.02% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $977.46 billion last month, in comparison to $884.03 billion three months ago.