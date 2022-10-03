Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, XRP

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 03, 2022, 10:51 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 0.4% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 1.1% over the last 24 hours, trading at $19,121.40. It is 1.7% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.8% from yesterday and is trading at $1,289.19. From the previous week, it is down 0.4%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $366.53 billion and $155.73 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $284.85, up 1.0% from yesterday and 3.9% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 7.1% in the last 24 hours. It is 10.7% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 2.6%) and $0.055 (down 2.7%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 0.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.17 (down 2.4%), $6.20 (down 1.7%), $0.000011 (down 1.2%), and $0.77 (down 0.6%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.5% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 0.2%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 0.3%, whereas Polygon is 3.8% up.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Reserve Rights, Maker, PancakeSwap, Elrond, and Fei USD are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.0099 (up 5.53%), $769.57 (up 4.54%), $4.58 (up 1.89%), $48.75 (up 1.65%), and $0.99 (up 1.62%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (down 11.68%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chiliz, Terra Classic, Huobi Token, XRP, and Quant. They are trading at $0.22 (down 11.93%), $0.00033 (down 11.68%), $4.04 (down 7.58%), $0.44 (down 7.15%), and $131.17 (down 6.78%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $11.3 billion (up 55.33%) and $0.94 billion (up 65.46%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $0.97 billion, which is up 87.14% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $16.53 (down 0.61%), $6.31 (down 0.79%), $19,113.15 (down 0.29%), and $7.06 (down 1.65%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Tezos, and Decentraland are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.62 (down 0.79%), $5 (down 0.92%), $0.22 (down 2.63%), $1.39 (down 0.59%), and $0.66 (down 0.49%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $921.17 billion, a 1.53% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $41.42 billion, which marks an 11.05% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $980.31 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $870.69 billion three months ago.