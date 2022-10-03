Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, XRP
Bitcoin has shed 1.1% over the last 24 hours, trading at $19,121.40. It is 1.7% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.8% from yesterday and is trading at $1,289.19. From the previous week, it is down 0.4%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $366.53 billion and $155.73 billion, respectively.
BNB is trading at $284.85, up 1.0% from yesterday and 3.9% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 7.1% in the last 24 hours. It is 10.7% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 2.6%) and $0.055 (down 2.7%), respectively.
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.17 (down 2.4%), $6.20 (down 1.7%), $0.000011 (down 1.2%), and $0.77 (down 0.6%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.5% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 0.2%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 0.3%, whereas Polygon is 3.8% up.
Reserve Rights, Maker, PancakeSwap, Elrond, and Fei USD are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.0099 (up 5.53%), $769.57 (up 4.54%), $4.58 (up 1.89%), $48.75 (up 1.65%), and $0.99 (up 1.62%), respectively.
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (down 11.68%).
The biggest losers of the day are Chiliz, Terra Classic, Huobi Token, XRP, and Quant. They are trading at $0.22 (down 11.93%), $0.00033 (down 11.68%), $4.04 (down 7.58%), $0.44 (down 7.15%), and $131.17 (down 6.78%), respectively.
In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $11.3 billion (up 55.33%) and $0.94 billion (up 65.46%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $0.97 billion, which is up 87.14% from yesterday.
DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $16.53 (down 0.61%), $6.31 (down 0.79%), $19,113.15 (down 0.29%), and $7.06 (down 1.65%), respectively.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Tezos, and Decentraland are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.62 (down 0.79%), $5 (down 0.92%), $0.22 (down 2.63%), $1.39 (down 0.59%), and $0.66 (down 0.49%), respectively.
The current global crypto market cap is $921.17 billion, a 1.53% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $41.42 billion, which marks an 11.05% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $980.31 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $870.69 billion three months ago.