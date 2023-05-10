Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Solana

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 10, 2023, 11:00 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 0.90% from last week

Bitcoin has gained 0.20% of its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $27,697.90. It is 2.85% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.18% from yesterday and now trades at $1,845.99. It is down 0.90% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $536.39 billion and $222.09 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $313.43, which is 0.27% lower than yesterday and 3.07% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 1.20% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.55% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.07%) and $0.077 (up 0.75%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 5.15% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.75 (up 0.62%), $5.3702 (down 0.55%), $0.0000099 (up 6.28%), and $0.88 (down 2.47%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 5.15% while Polka Dot has declined by 17.22%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 9.61% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 9.79%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Bitcoin SV, Kava, Terra Classic, Bitcoin Cash, and Sui are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $40.51 (up 29.23%), $0.88 (up 13.26%), $0.000099 (up 12.97%), $119.85 (up 7.94%), and $1.19 (up 6.87%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.05%) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (up 12.97%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Stacks, Casper, Render Token, Convex Finance, and GMX. They are trading at $0.66 (down 7.11%), $0.055 (down 6.14%), $1.74 (down 4.88%), $4.60 (down 4.86%), and $60.42 (down 4.05%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $6.49 billion (down 33.13%) and $0.79 billion (down 32.61%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.52 billion which is down 16.73% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $15.36 (down 1.20%), $0.99 (flat), $27,691.60 (up 0.18%), $6.52 (down 0.62%), and $4.98 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Stacks, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $5.25 (up 0.04%), $3.33 (down 0.94%), $0.55 (up 0.49%), $0.66 (down 7.19%), and $0.99 (up 0.72%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.14 trillion, a 0.04% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.94 billion, which marks a 31.43% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.19 trillion, compared to $1.02 trillion three months ago.