Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 10, 2023, 11:07 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has dropped 2.55% to trade at $25,829.47

Bitcoin has dropped 2.55% in the past 24 hours to trade at $25,829.47. Compared to last week, it is 4.91% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.52% from yesterday and is trading at $1,792.58. From the previous week, it is down 5.73%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $500.36 billion and $215.36 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $238.45, which is 8.43% lower than yesterday and 22.07% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 4.27% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.40% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 22.30%) and $0.066 (down 10.39%), respectively.

Solana has declined 30.03% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu have witnessed a slump since last week and are currently trading at $14.80 (down 21.10%), $5.1003 (down 9.73%), and $0.0000066 (down 24.03%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has fallen down by 30.03%, while Polka Dot has slipped down by 10.52%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Gemini Dollar, UNUS SED LEO, Pax Dollar, Tether, and USD Coin. They are trading at $1 (up 1.03%), $3.54 (up 0.57%), $1 (up 0.40%), $1 (up 0.07%), and $1 (up 0.04%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few months, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.07%) and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively.

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Shiba Inu, Toncoin, Dash, Cardano, and Mina. They are trading at $0.0000055 (down 26.02%), $1.27 (down 24.51%), $29.32 (down 24.18%), $0.22 (down 22.22%), and $0.33 (down 21.98%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $7.88 billion (up 34.58%) and $0.99 billion (up 56.47%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.54 billion which is up 25.78% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.10%), $25,862.22 (down 2.33%), $11.31 (down 18.24%), $5.19 (down 12.99%), and $3.96 (down 14.31%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Render Token, Stacks, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.60 (down 13.38%), $2.42 (down 17.36%), $2.08 (down 7.56%), $0.55 (down 16.71%), and $0.33 (down 18.90%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is at $1.1 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is at $26.11 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.14 trillion, compared to $944.17 billion three months ago.

