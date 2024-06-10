Next Article

Solana is down 2.1% since last week

By Akash Pandey 10:59 am Jun 10, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 0.49% in the past 24 hours to trade at $69,626.24. Compared to last week, it is 1.82% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.39% from yesterday and is trading at $3,687.44. From last week, it is down 3.07%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,370.61 billion and $443.05 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What's the status of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $667.25, which is 1.26% less than yesterday and 9.43% higher from the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 1.19% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.20% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.51%) and $0.11 (down 0.11%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $160.26 (up 1.33%), $6.47 (up 0.77%), $0.000022 (up 0.99%), and $0.66 (down 0.22%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 2.1% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 8.58%. Shiba Inu has lost 5.42% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 7.48%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

MANTRA, Notcoin, Chiliz, Akash Network, and Quant are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $1.09 (up 18.48%), $0.011 (up 7.03%), $0.11 (up 6.53%), $4.23 (up 5.04%), and $87.97 (up 4.90%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are ORDI, Fetch.ai, Injective, Cronos, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $57.90 (down 4.38%), $1.70 (down 2.72%), $27.57 (down 2.43%), $0.11 (down 2.23%), and $6.48 (down 2.11%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $32.89 (up 1.60%), $16.17 (up 0.84%), $9.78 (down 2.07%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $10.96 (up 0.71%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $10.96 (up 0.70%), $9.05 (down 0.14%), $2.25 (up 0.98%), $2 (up 1.28%), and $1.96 (up 0.54%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.55 trillion, a 0.64% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $48.5 billion, which marks a 11.16% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.33 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.6 trillion.