Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 11:33 am Dec 10, 202311:33 am

The current market capitalization of Ethereum stands at $282.92 billion

Bitcoin has dropped 0.88% in the past 24 hours to trade at $43,933.21. Compared to last week, it is 11.46% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.67% from yesterday and is trading at $2,353.48. From the previous week, it is up 8.96%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $859.7 billion and $282.92 billion, respectively.

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is currently trading at $240.91, down 1.03% from yesterday and 5.80% up from last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, falling 4.13% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.71% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 1.37%) and $0.11 (down 2.16%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 14.12% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $73.28 (down 1.86%), $7.29 (down 2.08%), $0.000011 (down 0.88%), and $0.99 (down 0.88%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 14.12%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 31.42%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 20.15% whereas Polygon is 12.1% up.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Flare, Immutable, MultiversX, Beam, and Cronos. They are trading at $0.011 (up 30.22%), $1.94 (up 22.41%), $60.01 (up 14.52%), $0.011 (up 10.61%), and $0.11 (up 9.94%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (flat), and $242.9996 (up 4.51%), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Bonk, Terra Classic, Terra, ORDI, and Helium. They are trading at $0.000011 (down 15.14%), $0.00011 (down 10.07%), $0.99 (down 8.37%), $51.32 (down 7.18%), and $4.44 (down 5.64%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $31.94 (up 12.92%), $16.47 (down 1.33%), $1 (up 0.02%), $6.67 (up 3.75%), and $5.35 (up 3.20%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.42 (up 5.53%), $1.77 (up 16.58%), $0.99 (down 1.42%), $3.80 (up 0.20%), and $0.88 (up 8.15%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.63 trillion, a 0.72% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $61.78 billion, which marks a 7.33% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.4 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.04 trillion three months ago.