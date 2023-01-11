Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Polygon

Jan 11, 2023

Ethereum's value has gone up by 9.8% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 1.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $17,430.67. Compared to last week, it is 4.5% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.6% from yesterday and now trades at $1,333.93. It is up 9.8% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $335.57 billion and $160.7 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $276.17, which is 0.7% more than yesterday and 12.2% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 4.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.0% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.3%) and $0.077 (up 1.2%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 20.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $16.03 (down 0.3%), $4.88 (down 0.6%), $0.0000088 (up 3.0%), and $0.88 (up 0.9%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 20.0%, while Polka Dot has gained 7.7%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 10.2% of its value, whereas Polygon is 9.8% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

WOO Network, Mina, XRP, Holo, and Shiba Inu are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.11 (up 10.75%), $0.44 (up 5.92%), $0.33 (up 4.61%), $0.0011 (up 3.51%), and $0.0000088 (up 2.96%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.30%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Gala, Lido DAO, Zilliqa, Dash, and BitDAO. They are trading at $0.033 (down 10.96%), $1.86 (down 9.05%), $0.022 (down 7.04%), $47.25 (down 3.25%), and $0.44 (down 3.13%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $11.44 billion (down 23.81%) and $1.51 billion (down 22.92%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.52 billion, which is down 10.35% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.06%), $5.70 (up 0.18%), $12.48 (up 0.28%), $17,405.17 (up 0.23%), and $6.12 (up 0.38%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Flow, Theta Network, Chiliz, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.78 (up 0.27%), $0.77 (up 0.20%), $0.77 (down 0.01%), $0.11 (up 0.29%), and $0.88 (up 0.51%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $848.14 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $46.74 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $854.2 billion last month, in comparison to $924.51 billion three months ago.