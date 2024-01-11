Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

1/9

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 11:15 am Jan 11, 202411:15 am

Trading at $100 today, Solana has gained 1.38% in the past 24 hours

Bitcoin has climbed 0.71% in the past 24 hours to trade at $46,313.16. Compared to last week, it is up by 7.17%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 9.67% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,606.06. It is up by 16.29% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $907.55 billion and $313.36 billion, respectively.

2/9

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $307.20, a 1.95% increase from yesterday and 4.03% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, increasing by 5.79% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.15% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 12.22%) and $0.088 (up 5.51%), respectively.

3/9

Solana's price has increased by 0.22% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $100.45 (up 1.38%), $8.15 (up 13.89%), $0.000011 (up 4.99%), and $0.99 (up 10.15%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 0.22% while Polka Dot has moved up by 6.27%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 4.33% of its value whereas Polygon is 4.45% up.

4/9

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Ethereum Classic, Ethereum Name Service, Arbitrum, Mantle, and Rocket Pool. They are trading at $28.15 (up 33.81%), $19.30 (up 33.57%), $2.33 (up 22.38%), $0.77 (up 20.48%), and $36.97 (up 19.98%), respectively.

5/9

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $1.00115(up 0.01%), respectively.

6/9

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bonk, Lido DAO, Bitget Token, Stacks, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $0.000011 (down 4.64%), $3.72 (down 1.84%), $0.66 (down 1.50%), $1.79 (down 0.93%), and $4.02 (down 0.91%), respectively.

7/9

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $38.58 (up 11.02%), $14.89 (up 8.11%), $13.48 (up 4.08%), $1 (up 0%), and $6.67 (up 9.79%), respectively.

8/9

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.92 (down 2.94%), $1.79 (down 10.98%), $1.93 (down 2.73%), $3.95 (down 2.33%), and $0.77 (down 4.26%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.77 trillion, a 3.7% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $112.21 billion, which marks a 32.16% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.64 trillion, compared to $1.06 trillion three months ago.