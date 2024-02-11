Trading at $324 today, BNB is 0.35% lower than yesterday

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, Tether

By Pradnesh Naik 11:35 am Feb 11, 202411:35 am

What's the story Bitcoin has risen 1.96% over the last 24 hours to trade at $48,334.59. It is up by 12.7% compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.6% from yesterday and now trades at $2,521.37. It is up 9.72% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $947.55 billion and $302.66 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $323.69, which is 0.35% lower than yesterday and 7.91% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 0.25% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.26% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 4.21%) and $0.088 (up 0.21%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 11.69% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $109.34 (down 0.99%), $7.25 (up 0.11%), $0.0000099 (down 0.011%), and $0.88 (down 0.66%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 11.69% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 6.9%. Shiba Inu has gained 4.16% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 9.99% up.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Beam, Bitcoin Cash, Bonk, Chainlink, and Kaspa. They are trading at $0.022 (up 24.31%), $271.08 (up 8.61%), $0.000011 (up 6.49%), $19.75 (up 5.95%), and $0.11 (up 5.9%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.04%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $1.01 (up 0.05%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pendle, Terra Classic, SATS, Blur, and dYdX (ethDYDX). They are trading at $3.19 (down 5.27%), $0.00011 (down 4.53%), $0.00044 (down 4.19%), $0.66 (down 2.76%), and $3 (down 2.7%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $40.43 (up 5.38%), $19 (up 2.94%), $13.19 (up 2.38%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $6.6 (down 1.26%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $13.41 (up 3.63%), $2.74 (up 2.99%), $1.89 (up 5.98%), $4.74 (down 0.52%), and $0.88 (up 0.13%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.8 trillion, a 0.96% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $41 billion, which marks a 47.35% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.77 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.42 trillion.