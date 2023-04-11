Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 11, 2023, 10:48 am 3 min read

XRP is up 4.10% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed 6.32% in the past 24 hours, trading at $30,095.98. It is 8.33% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 3.17% from yesterday to trade at $1,919.12. It is up 6.40% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $581.48 billion and $230.99 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $326.55, which is 4.26% up from yesterday and a 5.54% rise from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 2.34% in the last 24 hours. It is up 4.10% from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 3.55%) and $0.088 (up 1.43%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 6.18% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.62 (up 6.60%), $6.1600 (up 0%), $0.000011 (up 2.10%), and $1.12 (up 2.32%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 6.18% while Polka Dot is down 2.22%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 2.47% of its value whereas Polygon is 2.25% up.

Here are the top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Render Token, Conflux, Injective, Stacks, and Solana. They are trading at $1.52 (up 16.51%), $0.44 (up 15.08%), $6.28 (up 9.88%), $0.99 (up 8.76%), and $21.66 (up 6.73%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.02%) and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.10%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are XDC Network, Toncoin, Enjin Coin, USDD, and USD Coin. They are trading at $0.044 (down 0.98%), $2.20 (down 0.92%), $0.44 (down 0.17%), $0.99 (down 0.15%), and $0.99 (down 0.04%), respectively.

These are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $11.23 billion (up 78.28%) and $1.4 billion (up 149.49%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.72 billion which is up 203.78% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $18.05 (up 2.86%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), $30,055.52 (up 6.07%), $7.34 (up 2.26%), and $6.05 (up 2.81%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Conflux, and Decentraland are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.34 (up 2.68%), $5.19 (up 3.03%), $0.99 (up 8.96%), $0.44 (up 15.27%), and $0.66 (up 2.46%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $29.6 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $940.41 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $858.14 billion.