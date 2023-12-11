Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

1/9

Business 3 min read

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 11:01 am Dec 11, 202311:01 am

The market capitalization for Bitcoin stands at $825.13 billion

Bitcoin has shed 4.05% over the last 24 hours, trading at $42,170.47. It is 3.09% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 4.67% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,243.75. Compared to last week, it is up 0.93%. The market capitalization for Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $825.13 billion and $269.73 billion, respectively.

2/9

What's the status of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $232.54, a 3.40% decrease from yesterday, and 1.37% higher than last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after falling down 5.94% in the last 24 hours. Compared to the previous week, it is 0.26% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 6.44%) and $0.099 (down 1.37%), respectively.

3/9

Solana's price increased by 8.17% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $70.32 (down 3.93%), $6.85 (down 6.05%), $0.0000099 (down 3.73%), and $0.88 (down 4.89%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 8.17%, while Polka Dot has risen by 21.4%. Shiba Inu is up 7.78% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 4.25%.

4/9

Check out top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Injective, Helium, BitTorrent (New), Bonk, and Synthetix. They are trading at $22.50 (up 18.14%), $5.15 (up 16.81%), $0.0000011 (up 11.66%), $0.000011 (up 11.10%), and $4.43 (up 8.85%), respectively.

5/9

How have the popular stablecoins performed?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $232.9589 (down 4.13%), respectively.

6/9

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Toncoin, Flow, Cronos, Theta Network, and Neo. They are trading at $2.05 (down 11.69%), $0.77 (down 10.90%), $0.099 (down 10.76%), $1.06 (down 9.74%), and $11.86 (down 9.63%), respectively.

7/9

Take a look at leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $35.12 (up 7.24%), $14.97 (down 8.12%), $0.99 (down 0.05%), $6.22 (down 7.33%), and $5.44 (down 1.58%), respectively.

8/9

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $5.41 (down 0.58%), $1.83 (up 1.78%), $0.99 (down 0.93%), $3.81 (up 0.98%), and $0.88 (down 3.27%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.64 trillion, a 0.71% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.63 billion, which marks a 27.77% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.42 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.04 trillion three months ago.