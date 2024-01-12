Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Solana, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:25 am Jan 12, 202411:25 am

Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $904 billion today

Bitcoin has shed 0.36% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $46,111.86. It is 5.70% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped by 0.18% from yesterday to trade at $2,599.49. However, it has climbed by 15.75% in the past seven days. They have market capitalizations of $903.7 billion and $312.54 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $311.96, which is 1.39% higher than yesterday and 3.31% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 0.37% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.80% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 1.42%) and $0.088 (up 0.43%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 2.59% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $98.83 (down 1.59%), $8.14 (down 0.11%), $0.000011 (up 1.22%), and $0.99 (up 2.0%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 2.59% while Polka Dot has risen by 5.32%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 3.3% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 7.31%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movements, the top five gainers are Sui, Bitcoin Cash, Tezos, FTX Token, and Ethereum Name Service. They are trading at $1.08 (up 19.14%), $295.26 (up 15.58%), $1.10 (up 14.01%), $3.05 (up 12.56%), and $21.11 (up 9.14%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1.000921 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Akash Network, Arbitrum, WEMIX, Render, and Beam. They are trading at $2.94 (down 8%), $2.20 (down 6.19%), $2.73 (down 5.10%), $3.97 (down 5.04%), and $0.011 (down 4.23%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $39.33 (up 11.23%), $15.05 (up 6.37%), $13.05 (up 2.38%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), and $6.77 (up 8.63%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $13.31 (up 3.87%), $2.24 (up 16.38%), $1.83 (up 5.88%), $4.33 (up 12.63%), and $0.88 (up 13.40%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.77 trillion, a 0.31% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $106.94 billion, which marks a 4.7% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.56 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion three months ago.