Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, BNB, Solana, Tether

By Pradnesh Naik 11:54 am Jan 13, 202411:54 am

With a market capitalization of $306 billion, Ethereum is the second most popular token

Bitcoin has slipped 6.85% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $42,924.9. It is 1.95% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped by 1.9% from yesterday to trade at $2,546.59. However, it has climbed 13.55% in the last seven days. Their market capitalization stands at $841.53 billion and $306.07 billion, respectively.

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is currently trading at $297.9, which is 4.49% less than yesterday and 2.38% lower compared to the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after falling 4.03% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.07% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 6.03%) and $0.088 (down 4.27%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 4.64% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $92.04 (down 7.27%), $7.67 (down 5.99%), $0.0000099 (down 4.18%), and $0.88 (down 5.57%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 4.64%, while Polka Dot has risen by 6.89%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 1.07% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 5.25%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Sui, Ethereum Name Service, Celestia, Blur, and FTX Token. They are trading at $1.24 (up 15.30%), $24.05 (up 13.54%), $16.71 (up 6.32%), $0.55 (up 6.19%), and $3.12 (up 3.82%), respectively.

What is going on with popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $0.9995 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bitcoin SV, Bonk, Bitcoin Cash, THORChain, and eCash. They are trading at $85.06 (down 13.26%), $0.000011 (down 12.13%), $260.47 (down 11.33%), $4.57 (down 9.59%), and $0.000033 (down 9.23%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, or decentralized finance, refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $36.03 (down 8.65%), $14.18 (down 5.61%), $12.32 (down 5.63%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $6.59 (down 3.24%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.22 (down 5.31%), $2.08 (down 3.45%), $1.62 (down 8.3%), $3.78 (down 6.56%), and $0.88 (down 6.17%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.67 trillion, a 5.63% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.54 billion, which marks a 6.92% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.56 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.04 trillion three months ago.