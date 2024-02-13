Solana has gained over 19% since last week

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Mudit Dube 11:14 am Feb 13, 202411:14 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 3.78% in the past 24 hours to trade at $49,940.94. Compared to last week, it is 16.82% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 6.02% from yesterday and is trading at $2,648.35. From the previous week, it is up 14.58%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $980.7 billion and $318.4 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $326.70, up 2.10% from yesterday and 8.21% up from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 1.61% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.98% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 3.03%) and $0.088 (up 1.98%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up by 19.37% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $114.05 (up 7.84%), $7.37 (up 3.99%), $0.0000099 (up 2.68%), and $0.88 (up 4.63%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 19.37% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 9.48%. Shiba Inu has gained 7.56% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 10.37% up.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Beam, ORDI, SATS, WOO, and Helium. They are trading at $0.022 (up 14.76%), $70.21 (up 14.01%), $0.00044 (up 9.86%), $0.44 (up 9.68%), and $8.80 (up 9.55%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0%), $1 (down 0%), and $327.8688 (up 2.46%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Flare, Aptos, UNUS SED LEO, Ethereum Name Service, and Immutable. They are trading at $0.033 (down 0.43%), $9.06 (down 0.24%), $4.09 (down 0.23%), $22.12 (down 0.17%), and $2.96 (down 0.10%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $41.15 (up 5.98%), $20.18 (up 1.58%), $13.17 (up 1.79%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $6.75 (up 1.67%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $13.13 (up 0.66%), $2.94 (down 0.45%), $1.98 (up 4.79%), $4.81 (up 5.20%), and $0.88 (up 6.82%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.87 trillion, a 3.56% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.26 billion, which marks a 56.83% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.67 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.42 trillion three months ago.