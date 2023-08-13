Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 13, 2023 | 02:30 pm 3 min read

Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $571.63 billion

Bitcoin has decreased 0.02% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,379.21. It is 1.08% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.08% from yesterday to trade at $1,849.60. It is up 0.92% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $571.63 billion and $222.22 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $240.27, which is 0.03% higher than yesterday and 1.93% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, down 0.16% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.98% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.13%) and $0.077 (up 0.10%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 5.98% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.74 (up 1.09%), $5.04 (up 0.66%), $0.000011 (down 3.1%), and $0.66 (down 0.066%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 5.98% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 0.55%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 9.87% of its value whereas Polygon is 0.88% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are THORChain, Toncoin, Arweave, GMX, and APENFT. They are trading at $1.33 (up 19.40%), $1.39 (up 6.94%), $5.23 (up 2.69%), $46.60 (up 2.58%), and $0.0000033 (up 1.61%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bone ShibaSwap, Shiba Inu, Theta Network, OKB, and Frax Share. They are trading at $1.57 (down 7.92%), $0.000011 (down 3.19%), $0.77 (down 2.47%), $47.11 (down 1.67%), and $6.39 (down 1.61%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $29,391.08 (down 0.04%), $12.36 (down 0.70%), $7.50 (up 0.77%), and $6.17 (up 0.52%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Stacks, and Immutable are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.07 (up 0.67%), $5.96 (down 0.58%), $0.44 (flat), $0.55 (up 0.95%), and $0.77 (down 0.97%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 0.13% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $16.55 billion, which marks a 27.77% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.18 trillion, compared to $1.12 trillion three months ago.

