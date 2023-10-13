Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, BNB

1/9

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:37 am Oct 13, 202311:37 am

The market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $523 billion

Bitcoin has lost 0.14% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $26,788.09. It is down by 2.58% compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped by 1.29% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,541.33. From the previous week, it is down by 4.88%. Their market capitalization stands at $522.72 billion and $185.4 billion, respectively.

2/9

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $204.96, which is 0.30% less than yesterday and 3.02% lower than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, falling 0.30% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.61% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.07%) and $0.055 (down 0.50%), respectively.

3/9

Solana is down by 8.01% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.17 (down 2.74%), $3.68 (down 1.03%), $0.0000066 (down 0.033%), and $0.55 (down 0.66%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 8.01% while Polka Dot has fallen 8.97%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 5.24% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 7.25%.

4/9

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Loom Network, THORChain, Trust Wallet Token, Ocean Protocol, and Filecoin. They are trading at $0.22 (up 32.30%), $1.69 (up 9.80%), $0.99 (up 4.95%), $0.22 (up 1.75%), and $3.20 (up 1.51%), respectively.

5/9

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $0.999973 (down 0.02%), respectively.

6/9

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are XDC Network, Mantle, Toncoin, Synthetix, and Maker. They are trading at $0.044 (down 3.86%), $0.33 (down 3.83%), $1.93 (down 3.41%), $1.84 (down 3.34%), and $1,356.21 (down 3.25%), respectively.

7/9

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0%), $26,785.95 (down 0.12%), $7.16 (down 2.34%), $9.14 (down 0.51%), and $4 (down 2.81%), respectively.

8/9

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.93 (up 0.44%), $0.44 (down 1.34%), $1.73 (down 2.56%), $0.55 (down 1.87%), and $0.66 (down 0.84%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, a 0.75% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $22.47 billion, which marks a 17.41% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.03 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion three months ago.