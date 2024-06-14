In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices have seen a mix of gains and losses.

BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon have all experienced declines, while Uniswap, Toncoin, Litecoin, Ethena, and Conflux are among the top gainers.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.42 trillion, marking a 2.6% increase over the last day. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Solana is down over 14% since last week

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 10:43 am Jun 14, 202410:43 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 1.15% in the last 24 hours, trading at $66,690.27. It is 6.29% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.33% from yesterday to trade at $3,493.72. It has fallen 8.38% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,318.29 billion and $419.79 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $601.55, which is 1.09% lower than yesterday and 14.92% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 1.77% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.43% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 2.43%) and $0.11 (down 1.28%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has declined 14.22% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $147.31 (down 3.29%), $6.37 (down 2.95%), $0.000022 (down 1.54%), and $0.66 (down 4.0%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 14.22%, while Polka Dot is down 10.89%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 15.67%, whereas Polygon has lost 15.98%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Uniswap, Toncoin, Litecoin, Ethena, and Conflux. They are trading at $10.48 (up 6.14%), $7.83 (up 2.71%), $79.72 (up 1.80%), $0.77 (up 1.61%), and $0.11 (up 1.58%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Stacks, Arweave, Render, Bonk, and Akash Network. They are trading at $2.09 (down 9.53%), $31.04 (down 8.49%), $8.21 (down 7.40%), $0.000022 (down 7.30%), and $3.26 (down 7.17%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $31.26 (down 4.80%), $15.32 (down 1.85%), $10.49 (up 6.28%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $9.77 (down 3.49%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.77 (down 3.45%), $8.22 (down 7.53%), $2.09 (down 9.81%), $1.78 (down 4.89%), and $1.74 (down 7%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.42 trillion, a 2.6% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $73.79 billion, which marks a 17.05% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.3 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.77 trillion three months ago.