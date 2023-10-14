Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

By Pradnesh Naik 11:24 am Oct 14, 202311:24 am

The market capitalization of Ethereum stands at $187 billion

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.47% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,922.58. Compared to last week, it is 3.57% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.77% from yesterday and is trading at $1,553.41. From the previous week, it is down by 5.35%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $525 billion and $186.73 billion, respectively.

How other prominent cryptocurrencies have performed today

BNB is trading at $206.81 today, which is up by 0.82% from yesterday and 3.16% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 0.71% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.24% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.29%) and $0.055 (up 1.13%), respectively.

Solana down 7.76% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.04 (up 4.02%), $3.74 (up 1.59%), $0.0000066 (up 2.4%), and $0.55 (up 1.92%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 7.76%, while Polka Dot is down 8.36%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 4.16% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 9.46%.

Top 5 gainers of day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are XDC Network, Klaytn, Stacks, Internet Computer, and Maker. They are trading at $0.044 (up 6.97%), $0.11 (up 6.55%), $0.55 (up 5.46%), $3.07 (up 4.84%), and $1,421.26 (up 4.84%), respectively.

Where well-known stablecoins stand now

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. A few of the popular tokens, such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD, are trading at $1 (up 0.05%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1.000269 (flat), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Loom Network, Rocket Pool, Mantle, THORChain, and Bitget Token. They are trading at $0.22 (down 4.38%), $17.64 (down 4.2%), $0.33 (down 1.64%), $1.66 (down 1.51%), and $0.44 (down 1.19%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $26,902.75 (up 0.42%), $7.29 (up 1.73%), $9.21 (up 0.58%), and $4.05 (up 1.10%), respectively.

These are top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.07 (up 4.85%), $0.55 (up 5.44%), $1.75 (up 1.40%), $0.55 (up 0.38%), and $0.66 (up 1.56%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 0.55% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.42 billion, which marks a 22.05% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.04 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.26 trillion three months ago.