Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 15, 2023 | 11:19 am 3 min read

Dogecoin is trading $0.066, which is down by 2.88% since yesterday

Bitcoin has dropped 3.75% in the past 24 hours to trade at $25,007.74. Compared to last week, it is 5.32% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has decreased 5.35% from yesterday to trade at $1,649.11. It has fallen 10.35% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $485.2 billion and $198.25 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $236.60, which is 5.47% lower than yesterday and 9.02% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 6.26% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.49% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 5.19%) and $0.066 (down 2.88%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 20.62% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $14.78 (down 2.64%), $4.8100 (up 0%), and $0.0000066 (down 2.06%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has slipped down by 20.62%. Polka Dot has also fallen by 5.69% in the past seven days. In the past seven days, Shiba Inu has decreased by 16.81%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Trust Wallet Token, Uniswap, Algorand, Tezos, and USD Coin. They are trading at $0.88 (up 10.43%), $4.56 (up 6.02%), $0.11 (up 1.21%), $0.77 (up 0.99%), and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.07%) and $0.99 (up 0%), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Curve DAO Token, Aave, Sui, Stacks, and Toncoin. They are trading at $0.55 (down 10.31%), $50.58 (down 9.03%), $0.66 (down 8.45%), $0.44 (down 8.22%), and $1.40 (down 7.56%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $6.9 billion and $1.08 billion respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.6 billion which is up 53.22% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the most popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $11.52 (down 2.95%), $25,018.25 (down 3.72%), $5.30 (down 1.63%), and $4.56 (up 6.07%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Tezos, The Sandbox, and Render Token. They are currently trading at $3.77 (down 4.80%), $2.12 (down 4.31%), $0.77 (up 1.05%), $0.33 (down 3.72%), and $1.83 (down 5.03%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $33.61 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.13 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.09 trillion three months ago.

