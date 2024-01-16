Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 10:49 am Jan 16, 202410:49 am

Ethereum has a market capitalization of $304.04 billion

Bitcoin has gained 0.64% in the past 24 hours to trade at $42,804.03. It is 8.57% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.92% from yesterday, and is trading at $2,529.98. From last week, it is up 9.37%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $839.01 billion and $304.04 billion, respectively.

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is now trading at $315.43, which is 0.68% higher than yesterday and 5.23% up since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 1.76% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.30% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 0.98%) and $0.088 (down 0.36%), respectively.

Solana has declined 7.14% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $95.95 (up 0.44%), $7.56 (down 0.66%), $0.0000099 (down 0.77%), and $0.88 (down 0.33%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 7.14%, while Polka Dot has gained 1.63%. Shiba Inu has gained 1.15% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 3.09% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Flare, Blur, Sei, Mina, and Beam. They are trading at $0.022 (up 31.92%), $0.66 (up 16.87%), $0.88 (up 15.74%), $1.30 (up 8.46%), and $0.011 (up 8%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.07%), $1 (down 0.02%), and $307.1612 (up 2.39%), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Aptos, Akash Network, TRON, dYdX (ethDYDX), and Bonk. They are trading at $9.53 (down 5.57%), $2.88 (down 3.48%), $0.11 (down 3.38%), $2.81 (down 3.35%), and $0.000011 (down 3.13%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $35.74 (down 0.44%), $15.31 (down 0.53%), $12.82 (down 0.47%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $6.71 (up 4.68%), respectively.

Here are today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.93 (up 0.67%), $2.01 (up 0.06%), $1.59 (down 1.67%), $3.77 (down 1.86%), and $0.88 (up 0.14%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.67 trillion, a 1.71% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $56.41 billion, which marks a 16.13% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.58 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion.