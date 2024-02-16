Currently trading at $113, Solana is up by over 8% in the last 7 days

Bitcoin has shed 0.08% over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading at $52,172.04, which is 13.55% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 1.77% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,839.75. It has increased by 16.21% in the last seven days. Their market capitalizations stand at $1,018.23 billion and $341.11 billion, respectively.

Next Article

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $362.37, which is 6.41% more than yesterday and 12.51% higher than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 3.68% in the last 24 hours. It is 10.72% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 4.40%) and $0.088 (down 0.15%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 8.19% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $113.04 (down 2.44%), $7.81 (up 2.57%), $0.0000099 (up 1.7%), and $0.99 (up 2.89%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 8.19% while Polka Dot has risen by 10.91%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 7.02% whereas Polygon is 8.34% up.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

VeChain, Arweave, Ronin, Sei, and Bitget Token are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.044 (up 23.14%), $11.77 (up 18.26%), $3.07 (up 12.36%), $1.01 (up 10.23%), and $0.88 (up 10.08%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD, are trading at $1 (down 0.04%), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (down 0.10%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Stacks, Beam, Dymension, Pendle, and Klaytn. They are trading at $2.57 (down 5.60%), $0.022 (down 5.48%), $7.71 (down 4.82%), $3.12 (down 4.31%), and $0.22 (down 4.30%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $41.69 (down 1.25%), $19.86 (down 1.15%), $13.61 (up 1.57%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $7.48 (up 7.75%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $13.37 (down 1.39%), $3.16 (down 4.54%), $2.50 (up 1.49%), $4.96 (down 1.11%), and $0.99 (up 1.49%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.95 trillion, a 0.8% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.8 billion, which marks a 9.25% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.67 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.44 trillion three months ago.