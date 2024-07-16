In short Simplifying... In short Cryptocurrency prices are on the move with BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, and others seeing significant gains.

The top gainers of the day include Pepe, dogwifhat, FLOKI, Brett (Based), and MANTRA, while TRON, Polkadot, Starknet, Stacks, and Immutable experienced losses.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.38 trillion, marking a 6.34% increase over the last day.

Compared to last week, Bitcoin is up nearly 12%

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polygon

By Mudit Dube 11:18 am Jul 16, 202411:18 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 2.13% in the past 24 hours to trade at $64,053.52. Compared to last week, it is 11.80% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 3.36% from yesterday and is trading at $3,443.60. From previous week, it is up 12.36%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,258 billion and $414 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $575.98, up 3.99% from yesterday and 11.89% up from last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after moving up 3.82% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 26.94% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 2.13%) and $0.11 (up 5.09%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 11.06% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $156.75 (up 3.01%), $6.39 (down 1.57%), $0.000011 (up 7.26%), and $0.55 (up 0.77%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 11.06% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 7.16%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 18.03% of its value whereas Polygon is 8.81% up.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Pepe, dogwifhat, FLOKI, Brett (Based), and MANTRA. They are trading at $0.000011 (up 26.82%), $2.21 (up 24.46%), $0.00011 (up 23.89%), $0.11 (up 19.06%), and $1.29 (up 17.33%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are TRON, Polkadot, Starknet, Stacks, and Immutable. They are trading at $0.11 (down 2.02%), $6.41 (down 1.41%), $0.66 (down 1.40%), $1.85 (down 1.36%), and $1.46 (down 1.24%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $27.43 (up 2.65%), $14.32 (up 4.52%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $8.42 (down 0.21%), and $9.67 (up 10.11%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.76 (up 10.86%), $1.38 (up 7.21%), $1.87 (down 0.44%), $6.62 (up 2.67%), and $1.47 (down 0.49%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.38 trillion, a 6.34% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.5 billion, which marks a 60.85% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.42 trillion, compared to $2.31 trillion three months ago.