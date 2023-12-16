Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Dec 16, 2023

Ethereum has a market capitalization of $270 billion

Bitcoin has dropped 1.25% in the past 24 hours to trade at $42,274.14. Compared to last week, it is 4.45% down. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 1.43% from yesterday and is now trading at $2,249.35. It is down by 5.03% from last week. Moreover, Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $827.16 billion and $270.24 billion, respectively.

Movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $247.26, which is 1.54% less than yesterday and 1.49% higher than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, down 2.22% in the last 24 hours. It is 9.63% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 3.70%) and $0.099 (down 3.4%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 0.55% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $73.92 (down 1.12%), $7.13 (down 3.45%), $0.0000099 (down 1.88%), and $0.88 (down 1.74%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 0.55% while Polka Dot has declined by 4.76%. Shiba Inu has lost 5.99% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 7.22%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers today

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Internet Computer, Helium, WOO Network, Arweave, and Osmosis. They are trading at $7.73 (up 23.28%), $8.49 (up 22.9%), $0.44 (up 13.61%), $10.36 (up 10.74%), and $1.36 (up 10.42%), respectively.

Where popular stablecoins stand today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1.000658 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are FTX Token, ORDI, Beam, Terra Classic, and WEMIX. They are trading at $4.02 (down 17.29%), $53.43 (down 14.47%), $0.022 (down 13.19%), $0.00011 (down 12.55%), and $3.36 (down 9.41%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $40.81 (up 3.73%), $15.03 (down 1.67%), $0.99 (down 0.13%), $6.20 (down 3.98%), and $6.71 (up 5.70%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Stacks, and WEMIX are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $7.41 (up 16.12%), $2.26 (up 1.86%), $4.55 (down 1.03%), $1 (down 8.28%), and $3.47 (down 7.25%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.58 trillion, a 2.63% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.53 billion, which marks a 5.26% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.44 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion.