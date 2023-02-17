Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 17, 2023, 11:44 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 7.39% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped by 3.57% in the past 24 hours to trade at $23,758.05. It is 8.8% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped by 2.19% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,656.62. From the previous week, it is up by 7.39%. They have market capitalizations of $458.32 billion and $202.67 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $307.56, a 5.26% decrease from yesterday and 0.64% higher than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down by 3.01% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.47% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.01%) and $0.088 (down 4.02%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 4.46% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.444 (up 1.14%), $6.7448 (up 0.07%), $0.000011 (down 3.71%), and $1.41 (up 3.49%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 4.46% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 2.27%. Shiba Inu has gained 1.38% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 14.69% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Filecoin, Internet Computer, MAGIC, Rocket Pool, and Arweave. They are trading at $6.43 (up 17.05%), $6.45 (up 7.11%), $2.06 (up 6.35%), $48.39 (up 5.44%), and $12.90 (up 5.18%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 5.33%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Render Token, Aptos, SingularityNET, Frax Share, and Oasis Network. They are trading at $1.81 (down 12.71%), $14.31 (down 11.66%), $0.44 (down 11.55%), $10.25 (down 10.16%), and $0.077 (down 9.76%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $29.13 billion (up 12.04%) and $2.34 billion (up 0.48%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $1.19 billion, which is up 3.52% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $18.89 (down 5.65%), $0.99 (down 0.06%), $6.61 (down 4.24%), $23,734.98 (down 3.61%), and $7.17 (down 1.47%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Flow, and Axie Infinity. They are currently trading at $5.28 (down 6.90%), $6.46 (up 6.93%), $0.66 (down 5.57%), $1.14 (down 4.57%), and $10.36 (down 5.53%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $1.1 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $64.88 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $990.38 billion, compared to $833.49 billion three months ago.