In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing minor changes.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon have experienced significant drops over the past week.

The top gainers and losers of the day include Brett (Based), JasmyCoin, Lido DAO, Notcoin, and Oasis.

Popular DeFi and NFT tokens like Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, and Render also saw varied changes.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.44 trillion, marking a slight increase from last month. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The market capitalization of Bitcoin currently stands at over $1,300 billion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Mudit Dube 11:25 am Jun 17, 202411:25 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 0.38% in the past 24 hours, trading at $66,412.58. It is 4.53% lower than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.64% from yesterday and is trading at $3,586.70. From previous week, it is down 2.70%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1,307 billion and $431.3 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $605.93, which is 0.01% more than yesterday and 8.83% lower from previous week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, incresing by 0.72% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.95% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.19%) and $0.11 (down 0.47%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone down by 7.42% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $148.51 (up 2.95%), $6.33 (up 1.74%), $0.000022 (down 0.88%), and $0.66 (down 0.11%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.42% while Polka Dot has fallen 1.97%. Shiba Inu is down 11.83% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 4.95%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Brett (Based), JasmyCoin, Lido DAO, Jupiter, and Core. They are trading at $0.11 (up 13.79%), $0.033 (up 11.28%), $2.16 (up 8.25%), $0.99 (up 6.45%), and $1.63 (up 5.18%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Notcoin, Oasis, BitTorrent [New], Akash Network, and Ondo. They are trading at $0.011 (down 8.73%), $0.11 (down 5.06%), $0.0000099 (down 4.96%), $3.18 (down 4.54%), and $1.14 (down 4.23%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $29.57 (down 2.61%), $14.85 (up 0.48%), $11.04 (down 2.98%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $9.36 (up 2.12%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.37 (up 2.15%), $8.08 (up 2.15%), $1.85 (down 4.24%), $1.65 (down 3.75%), and $1.63 (down 3.15%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.44 trillion, a 0.94% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $41.94 billion, which marks a 10.15% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.36 trillion, compared to $2.48 trillion three months ago.