Apr 18, 2023

Ethereum is up 8.65% compared to last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.51% in the last 24 hours, trading at $29,552.08. It is down 1.86% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.55% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,087.67. It is up 8.65% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $571.35 billion and $249.20 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $343.24, which is 1.16% less than yesterday and 4.85% higher than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 0.22% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.32% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.59%) and $0.099 (up 4.48%), respectively.

Solana has risen 10.89% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.66 (down 3.74%), $6.4002 (down 2.29%), $0.000011 (down 2.85%), and $1.16 (down 0.69%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 10.89% while Polka Dot has moved up by 1.59%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 5.53% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 3.35%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Internet Computer, Decentraland, Arbitrum, Dogecoin, and Theta Network are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $6.30 (up 6.44%), $0.66 (up 6.27%), $1.70 (up 4.42%), $0.099 (up 4.29%), and $1.16 (up 3.73%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0%) and $0.99 (up 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.46%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Rocket Pool, Algorand, Immutable, Kava, and Solana. They are trading at $54.39 (down 9.58%), $0.22 (down 4.12%), $1.13 (down 4%), $0.99 (down 3.83%), and $24.65 (down 3.71%), respectively.

These are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $10.98 billion (up 6.38%) and $1.27 billion (up 12.37%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.58 billion which is up 60.72% from yesterday.

Check out the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $20.94 (up 0.95%), $1 (up 0.07%), $29,558.66 (down 1.70%), $8.16 (down 1.21%), and $6.22 (down 0.25%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Theta Network, and Stacks are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.30 (up 6.42%), $4.50 (down 0.96%), $0.66 (up 6.28%), $1.16 (up 3.77%), and $0.88 (down 1.28%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.28 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.69 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $987.75 billion.