Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, BNB

1/9

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, BNB

By Sanjana Shankar 11:12 am Dec 18, 202311:12 am

Ethereum is down 2.04% from yesterday

Bitcoin has lost 2.09% of its value in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $41,097.84. It is down 2.58% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 2.04% from yesterday and is trading at $2,173.89. From last week, it is down 3%. They have market capitalizations of $804.33 billion and $261.34 billion, respectively.

2/9

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $237.01, which is 2.35% down from yesterday and a 2.10% rise from last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after falling 2.23% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.38% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 5.84%) and $0.099 (down 3.62%), respectively.

3/9

Solana has gone down by 0.11% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $69.96 (down 5.1%), $6.75 (down 5.2%), $0.000011 (down 7.33%), and $0.88 (down 4.49%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 0.11% while Polka Dot has declined by 0.99%. Shiba Inu has gained 2.42% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 6.59%.

4/9

These are today's top gainers

Bitget Token, Stacks, Injective, Helium, and Beam are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.66 (up 7.89%), $1.08 (up 6.94%), $30.77 (up 4.66%), $7.43 (up 1.63%), and $0.011 (up 1.31%), respectively.

5/9

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $1 (up 0.03%), and $23,600 (down 3.39%), respectively.

6/9

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Arweave, Axelar, Kaspa, WOO Network, and Pyth Network. They are trading at $9.28 (down 12.84%), $1.06 (down 10.59%), $0.11 (down 9.25%), $0.33 (down 9.11%), and $0.33 (down 8.59%), respectively.

7/9

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap. They are trading at $39.29 (down 8.18%), $13.73 (down 3.28%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $9.64 (down 5.20%), and $5.93 (down 4.37%), respectively.

8/9

Here are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and WEMIX are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.83 (down 4.78%), $1.93 (down 6.67%), $1.08 (up 6.71%), $4.12 (down 4.49%), and $3.40 (down 1.02%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.57 trillion, a 1.98% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.53 billion, which marks a 0.31% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.39 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion three months ago.