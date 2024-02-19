Market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $1,017.64 billion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 11:03 am Feb 19, 202411:03 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 1.10% over the last 24 hours, trading at $52,124.60. It is 8.32% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 3.58% from yesterday to trade at $2,891.90. It is up 15.77% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1,017.64 billion and $347.58 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed?

BNB is trading at $352.37, a 0.07% decrease from yesterday and 10.12% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 1.58% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.39% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 0.26%) and $0.088 (up 2.78%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up by 5.86% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $111.95 (up 2.71%), $7.79 (up 0.33%), $0.0000099 (up 1.08%), and $0.99 (up 6.69%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 5.86% while Polka Dot has gained 9.9%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 5.15% of its value whereas Polygon is 19.92% up.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Worldcoin, The Graph, Blur, Hedera, and Beam. They are trading at $6.29 (up 18.60%), $0.22 (up 18.32%), $0.88 (up 16.34%), $0.099 (up 10.14%), and $0.033 (up 10.11%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What's going on with popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.03%), $0.99 (flat), and $366.9055 (down 0.54%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Siacoin, Arweave, Bitget Token, Cardano, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $0.011 (down 5.85%), $12.17 (down 1.40%), $1.04 (down 0.68%), $0.66 (down 0.22%), and $4.15 (down 0.19%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $40.01 (up 1.03%), $20.03 (up 0.26%), $14.08 (up 5.19%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $7.72 (down 0.37%), respectively.

NFT

These are top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $13.60 (up 4.40%), $3.38 (up 10.41%), $2.53 (up 1.10%), $5.66 (up 4.84%), and $0.99 (up 5.39%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.97 trillion, a 1.54% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.18 billion, which marks a 6.65% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.63 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.39 trillion.