Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 19, 2023, 10:44 am 3 min read

XRP is up 3.88% compared to last week

Bitcoin has climbed 2.47% in the past 24 hours, trading at $30,234.06. It is 0.84% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.29% from yesterday to trade at $2,089.61. It is up 11.87% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $584.87 billion and $249.29 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $340.78, a 0.09% increase from yesterday and 6.87% higher than last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after moving up 2.72% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.88% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.47%) and $0.099 (up 1.91%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 8.53% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.63 (up 0.69%), $6.9900 (up 9.22%), $0.000011 (up 1.50%), and $1.17 (up 1.12%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 8.53% while Polka Dot has gained 7.54%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 2.50% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 7.61%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Zilliqa, Internet Computer, Synthetix, Casper, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.033 (up 11.12%), $6.92 (up 9.54%), $3.01 (up 7.88%), $0.055 (up 7.51%), and $8.55 (up 5.54%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.02%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.82%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Injective, Frax Share, WOO Network, Render Token, and Litecoin. They are trading at $8.79 (down 3.58%), $10.03 (down 2.94%), $0.33 (down 2.35%), $1.96 (down 2%), and $101.19 (down 1.31%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $11.91 billion (up 10.33%) and $1.32 billion (up 4.88%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.66 billion which is up 13.11% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $21.04 (up 1.08%), $0.99 (down 0.07%), $30,216.36 (up 2.36%), $8.55 (up 5.54%), and $6.32 (up 2.58%), respectively.

Check out the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Theta Network, and Stacks are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.92 (up 9.54%), $4.47 (down 0.25%), $0.66 (up 0.35%), $1.20 (up 4.67%), and $0.88 (up 1.17%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.25 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $46.77 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.15 trillion last month, in comparison to $961.29 billion three months ago.