Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 19, 2023 | 11:37 am 3 min read

BNB is trading at $216, which is 0.18% higher than yesterday

Bitcoin has lost 1.36% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $25,948.35. It is 11.72% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.61% from yesterday and is trading at $1,659.97. From last week, it is down 10.13%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $505.54 billion and $199.71 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $215.75, which is 0.18% higher than yesterday and 10.13% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 3.27% in the last 24 hours. It is 19.42% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.94%) and $0.066 (up 4.88%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 11.94% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.53 (down 0.11%), $4.49 (up 2.18%), $0.0000088 (up 5.32%), and $0.55 (up 1.66%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 11.94% while Polka Dot has fallen 10.3%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 21.35% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 14.88%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Akash Network, Hedera, Injective, THORChain, and Optimism. They are trading at $1.43 (up 20.13%), $0.066 (up 11.99%), $7.81 (up 9.81%), $1.60 (up 9.65%), and $1.45 (up 6.79%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Rocket Pool, Conflux, Bitcoin, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Uniswap. They are trading at $24.69 (down 2.80%), $0.11 (down 1.78%), $25,959.40 (down 1.34%), $26,011.61 (down 1.09%), and $4.91 (down 1.03%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (up 0.06%), $26,013.70 (down 1.05%), $10.77 (up 1.12%), $6.19 (up 0.98%), and $4.91 (down 0.84%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Immutable, The Sandbox, and Stacks are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.50 (up 1.99%), $4.89 (up 1.78%), $0.66 (up 3.76%), $0.33 (up 1.25%), and $0.44 (up 2.36%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 1.25% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.53 billion, which marks a 25.0% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.2 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.12 trillion.

Share this timeline