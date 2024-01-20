Cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, Shiba Inu

1/9

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, Shiba Inu

By Pradnesh Naik 10:56 am Jan 20, 202410:56 am

Trading at $314 today, BNB is up by 5.68% in the last seven days

Bitcoin has risen 1.30% over the last 24 hours to trade at $41,583.65. It is down by 2.81% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.91% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,481.45. It is down by 2.46% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $815.11 billion and $298.21 billion, respectively.

2/9

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $313.56, up 0.68% from yesterday and 5.68% up from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.91% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.86% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 2.37%) and $0.077 (up 1.26%), respectively.

3/9

Solana has risen 1.74% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $93.04 (down 0.55%), $6.85 (down 1.66%), $0.0000099 (up 2.24%), and $0.77 (down 2.15%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 1.74% up while Polka Dot has slipped 9.98%. Shiba Inu has lost 3.57% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 10.98%.

4/9

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Arweave, Siacoin, Chainlink, Akash Network, and Blur. They are trading at $10.44 (up 12.99%), $0.011 (up 11.29%), $16.13 (up 10.44%), $2.91 (up 10.32%), and $0.66 (up 9.89%), respectively.

5/9

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%), $1 (down 0.02%), and $1 (up 0.11%), respectively.

6/9

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, SATS, Sei, FTX Token, and Flare. They are trading at $0.11 (down 5.85%), $0.00055 (down 5.25%), $0.66 (down 3.94%), $2.63 (down 3.89%), and $0.022 (down 1.89%), respectively.

7/9

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $32.81 (down 0.90%), $16.22 (up 9.71%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), $11.30 (up 1.57%), and $6.41 (up 2.40%), respectively.

8/9

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $11.31 (up 3.17%), $1.90 (up 0.87%), $1.47 (up 1.96%), $4.11 (down 0.25%), and $0.77 (up 1.59%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.64 trillion, a 0.55% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.86 billion, which marks a 1.22% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.58 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.09 trillion.