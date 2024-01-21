Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Solana, Dogecoin

By Pradnesh Naik 11:01 am Jan 21, 202411:01 am

Down by 0.33% from yesterday, Solana is trading at $92

Bitcoin has risen 0.18% over the last 24 hours to trade at $41,660.45. It is down 2.16% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.33% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,473.17. It is down 2.81% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $816.45 billion and $297.14 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $317.58, up 1.31% from yesterday and 5.39% up from last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after moving up 1.58% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.26% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 2.10%) and $0.088 (up 9.91%), respectively.

Solana has declined 4.77% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $92.4 (down 0.33%), $6.9 (up 1.0%), $0.0000099 (up 1.68%), and $0.77 (up 2.89%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 4.77% while Polka Dot has fallen 7.96%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 2.82% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 9.55%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Chiliz, Astar, Dogecoin, Siacoin, and Pyth Network. They are trading at $0.11 (up 17.99%), $0.11 (up 14.22%), $0.088 (up 13.15%), $0.011 (up 11.86%), and $0.44 (up 11.58%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Arweave, Blur, Helium, dYdX (ethDYDX), and Chainlink. They are trading at $9.70 (down 7.16%), $0.66 (down 5.65%), $6.54 (down 5.01%), $2.82 (down 2.95%), and $15.70 (down 2.89%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap. They are trading at $32.82 (up 0.56%), $15.75 (down 2.08%), $1 (flat), $11.43 (up 1.99%), and $6.48 (up 2.21%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $11.60 (up 2.76%), $1.92 (up 0.77%), $1.50 (up 0.40%), $4 (down 3.89%), and $0.77 (up 1.92%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.64 trillion, a 0.13% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.42 billion, which marks a 44.54% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.63 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.12 trillion three months ago.