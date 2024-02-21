Trading at $107 today, Solana is down by over 4% in the last seven days

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:35 am Feb 21, 202411:35 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 0.44% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $52,010.55. It has gained 5.21% in the last seven days. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 2.66% from yesterday and is now trading at $3,001.79. It is up by 14.17% from last week. Their market capitalizations stand at $1.019 trillion and $360.31 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $354.12, a 0.20% decrease from yesterday and 8.71% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after falling down 2.42% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.72% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 3.79%) and $0.088 (down 2.84%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 4.53% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $106.78 (down 3.32%), $7.58 (down 3.9%), $0.0000099 (down 1.24%), and $1.0 (up 1.93%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 4.53% while Polka Dot has fallen 0.044%. Shiba Inu is up 2.3% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 17.59%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Siacoin, Fetch.ai, Chiliz, Render, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $0.011 (up 18.28%), $1.03 (up 8.52%), $0.11 (up 5.96%), $6.36 (up 5.64%), and $4.37 (up 5.45%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Starknet, SATS, Injective, Bonk, and Conflux. They are trading at $2.02 (down 13.95%), $0.00044 (down 7.71%), $35.85 (down 6.99%), $0.000011 (down 6.38%), and $0.22 (down 5.97%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $38.24 (down 3.26%), $19.27 (down 3.77%), $13.61 (down 6.08%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $7.49 (down 2.38%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $13.74 (down 5.90%), $3.54 (up 8.27%), $2.71 (up 2.57%), $6.47 (up 2.40%), and $0.99 (down 3.23%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.99 trillion, a 0.73% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.34 billion, which marks a 34.04% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.64 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.42 trillion.