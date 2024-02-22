Edging over 6% since yesterday, BNB is trading at $377 today

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:46 am Feb 22, 202411:46 am

What's the story Bitcoin has dropped 0.65% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $51,605.52. Compared to last week, it is down by 1.09%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 1.94% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,940.91. It is up by 5.53% compared to last week. Their market capitalizations stand at $1.01 trillion and $352.44 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $377.26, which is 6.20% up from yesterday and a 10.87% rise from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after falling down 2.37% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.70% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 3.22%) and $0.088 (down 2.92%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has decreased by 10.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $103.86 (down 2.45%), $7.4 (down 2.11%), $0.0000099 (down 1.69%), and $0.99 (down 5.39%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 10.4% while Polka Dot has fallen 2.85%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 3.01% of its value whereas Polygon is 7.28% up.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are JasmyCoin, SingularityNET, Render, The Graph, and Siacoin. They are trading at $0.011 (up 37.98%), $0.77 (up 29.47%), $7.14 (up 12.41%), $0.22 (up 11.03%), and $0.011 (up 10.34%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.32%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Stacks, Ronin, Lido DAO, Hedera, and Sei. They are trading at $2.61 (down 9.68%), $3.09 (down 8.06%), $3.02 (down 7.97%), $0.11 (down 7.87%), and $0.88 (down 7.65%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $36.96 (down 2.84%), $18.36 (down 3.43%), $12.94 (down 4.53%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $7.33 (down 1.73%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $12.78 (down 7.33%), $3.25 (down 7.65%), $2.61 (down 3.55%), $5.96 (down 1.76%), and $0.88 (down 6.39%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.97 trillion, a 1.05% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.91 billion, which marks an 11.42% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.63 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.35 trillion three months ago.